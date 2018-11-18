Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Ltd (EQT) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) insider Jeffrey Kennett bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$22.50 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,250.00 ($7,978.72).
ASX:EQT traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting A$22.58 ($16.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.21. EQT Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$16.50 ($11.70) and a one year high of A$22.00 ($15.60).
EQT Company Profile
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.
