Insider Buying: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Director Acquires 808 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $10,003.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 204,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $477.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 503,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

