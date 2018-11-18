Insider Buying: Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Director Buys $1,009,498.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WYNN opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after purchasing an additional 641,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 491.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 520,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $54,151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

