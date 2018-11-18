Insider Selling: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) CEO Sells $287,387.10 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,610 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $287,387.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,817 shares in the company, valued at $160,189,899.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

