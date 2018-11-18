Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.28 on Friday. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 491,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 939,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 670,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

