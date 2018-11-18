Insider Selling: Helix TCS Inc (HLIX) Major Shareholder Sells $14,167.53 in Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) major shareholder Helix Opportunities Llc sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $14,167.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Helix Opportunities Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 6,455 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $8,391.50.

On Thursday, November 1st, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 4,000 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $4,280.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 6,714 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $6,848.28.

On Thursday, October 25th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 6,440 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $6,440.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 2,100 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $2,289.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 8,438 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $10,969.40.

On Thursday, October 11th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 3,878 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $5,118.96.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 2,672 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 9,974 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $13,764.12.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 4,579 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $5,586.38.

Shares of HLIX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842. Helix TCS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

