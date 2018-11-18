Insider Selling: Service Co. International (SCI) CEO Sells $1,662,937.38 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 37,403 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,662,937.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,032.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $44.92 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

