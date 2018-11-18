Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,429 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,556.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 532,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,997,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 221,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 377,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,181,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

