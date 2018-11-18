Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells $538,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, October 30th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $554,700.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $583,500.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Howard Lerman sold 63,294 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,584,881.76.

On Thursday, September 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $770,100.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $798,600.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.67. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/insider-selling-yext-inc-yext-ceo-sells-538800-00-in-stock.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.