Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.97% of Insight Enterprises worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $273,063.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

