Insperity Inc (NSP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Insperity by 7.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 121.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Insperity by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 439.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP opened at $100.96 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. First Analysis cut shares of Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,510,191.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,565 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,648. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

