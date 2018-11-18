Intec Pharma (NTEC) PT Set at $15.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intec Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ NTEC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 56,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,037. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 484.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

