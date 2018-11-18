Intec Pharma (NTEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,037. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 2,096.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 658,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 628,835 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

