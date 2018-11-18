Integra Lifesciences (IART) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,248,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 717,234 shares.The stock last traded at $54.28 and had previously closed at $53.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara B. Hill bought 3,705 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,451,000 after acquiring an additional 572,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $429,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,009,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $132,341,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 926,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Integra Lifesciences (IART) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/integra-lifesciences-iart-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.