Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,423,000 after buying an additional 3,098,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 232.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,168,000 after buying an additional 3,069,040 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,575,000 after buying an additional 2,655,452 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,457.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,401,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

