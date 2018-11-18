Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Intuit has set its Q1 guidance at $0.09-40.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.40-$6.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $211.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Intuit has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at $540,901.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

