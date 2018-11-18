Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Reduced by Axa

Axa decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.6% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Axa owned 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $157,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $24,144,846 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.75 and a 1-year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

