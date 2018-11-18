Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the third quarter on a favorable note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the counts. The company’s robotic platform – da Vinci procedures – also recorded solid growth. A suite of regulatory approvals for the Vessel Sealer Extend, the da Vinci SP Surgical System, and the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Recently, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s recent collaboration with InTouch Health. Intuitive Surgical outperformed its industry in a year’s time. On the flipside, the company expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in niche space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $553.69.

ISRG stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.54. 794,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,857. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total value of $81,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total transaction of $1,478,198.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,092.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $24,144,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,337,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,013,000 after purchasing an additional 188,476 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,499,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

