Investors Buy Insperity (NSP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) on weakness during trading on Friday. $518.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $474.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Insperity had the highest net in-flow for the day. Insperity traded down ($6.06) for the day and closed at $100.96

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. First Analysis lowered shares of Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $231,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at $69,844,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,565 shares of company stock worth $8,971,648. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

