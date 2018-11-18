Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Friday. $408.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $581.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $173.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $40.90

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735,196 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,600 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,857,000. Finally, Cartica Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,000 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/investors-sell-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-on-strength-eem.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.