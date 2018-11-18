Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Position Reduced by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Irhythm Technologies makes up about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Irhythm Technologies worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $831,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $3,002,951.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,832 shares of company stock worth $4,714,052. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-position-reduced-by-eam-investors-llc.html.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.