Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,644 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 4.48% of Iridium Communications worth $112,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 273,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.75 and a beta of 2.00. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,869. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

