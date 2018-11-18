iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

