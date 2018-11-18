iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 811.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 278,713 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

