iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

EWC stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

