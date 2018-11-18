iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 858.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-shares-bought-by-paragon-capital-management-llc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.