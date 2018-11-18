iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stake Lifted by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 10.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $151.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

