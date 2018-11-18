iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,977 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $100,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $54.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a twelve month low of $905.35 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00.

