iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 926.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ishares-russell-mid-cap-value-etf-iws-stake-decreased-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.