Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Mark Chin bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $353,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $374,020 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRM stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

