J C Penney (JCP) & Harvey Norman (HNORY) Head to Head Comparison

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of J C Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of J C Penney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J C Penney and Harvey Norman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J C Penney 5 10 0 0 1.67 Harvey Norman 1 0 0 0 1.00

J C Penney currently has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 134.32%. Given J C Penney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe J C Penney is more favorable than Harvey Norman.

Profitability

This table compares J C Penney and Harvey Norman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J C Penney -0.62% -13.97% -2.10% Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J C Penney and Harvey Norman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.03 -$116.00 million $0.22 5.86 Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harvey Norman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J C Penney.

Summary

J C Penney beats Harvey Norman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 872 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Synchrony. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring. The company has 195 franchised complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and 89 company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, and Croatia. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities, as well as provides consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

