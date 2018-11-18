J.Jill’s (JILL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut J.Jill from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

JILL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 172,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.23. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

