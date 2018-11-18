Jack Dorsey Sells 103,035 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $7,368,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $8,202,616.35.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $7,395,852.30.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,571,011.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $7,964,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $8,281,953.30.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $10,063,428.45.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $9,817,174.80.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $8,995,985.85.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $9,314,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $9,243,269.85.

Square stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.90 and a beta of 4.30. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Square by 1,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

