Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PHH Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 529,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 377,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,682,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.47 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

