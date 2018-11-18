Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,263 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $63,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $47,317,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 102.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3,433.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 190,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $5,832,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPM opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

In related news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,798. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

