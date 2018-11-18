Jason Katz Buys 5,197 Shares of PeerStream (PEER) Stock

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) insider Jason Katz acquired 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $25,569.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PeerStream stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 3,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977. PeerStream has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

