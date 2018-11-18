Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) a $30.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after buying an additional 693,922 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,555,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 276,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.