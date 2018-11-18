Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

