Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,439,452 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,439,452 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FedEx worth $93,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $207.90 and a 52-week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,439,452 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/jennison-associates-llc-sells-2439452-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.