Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider John Engelen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,650.00.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.51. 418,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.56.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John Engelen Buys 3,000 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/john-engelen-buys-3000-shares-of-superior-plus-corp-spb-stock.html.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.