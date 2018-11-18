ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) insider Jon Stretch sold 565,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$957,836.03 ($679,316.33).

Jon Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ERM Power alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Jon Stretch 1,310,720 shares of ERM Power stock.

Shares of ASX:EPW opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. ERM Power Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of A$1.86 ($1.32).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jon Stretch Sells 565,095 Shares of ERM Power Ltd (EPW) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/jon-stretch-sells-565095-shares-of-erm-power-ltd-epw-stock.html.

About ERM Power

ERM Power Limited, a diversified energy company, engages in the generation and sale of electricity in Australia and the United States. It operates through Business Energy Australia, Generation Assets, and Other segments. The company operates 662 megawatts of low emission gas-fired power stations in Western Australia and Queensland.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ERM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.