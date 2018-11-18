Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 86,444 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

