Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $957.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.95% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $957,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/jones-financial-companies-lllp-has-957-32-million-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.