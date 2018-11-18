Joules (JOUL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 369 ($4.82).

Get Joules alerts:

Shares of Joules stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 236.99 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.20 ($4.43).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.