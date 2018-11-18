JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for RWE (RWE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €26.80 ($31.16) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.56 ($27.39).

FRA:RWE opened at €19.08 ($22.19) on Wednesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

