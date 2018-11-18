JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €27.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.50 ($43.60).

LEO opened at €26.78 ($31.14) on Thursday. Leoni has a 1 year low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a 1 year high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

