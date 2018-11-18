JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HollyFrontier (HFC) Price Target to $79.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.77.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

