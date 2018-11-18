JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 993.08 ($12.98).

LON LAND opened at GBX 842.40 ($11.01) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

