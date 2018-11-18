JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Target Price to $19.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 423,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 33,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

