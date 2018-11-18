K&S (SDF) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.08 ($24.52).

ETR:SDF opened at €16.87 ($19.61) on Friday. K&S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

